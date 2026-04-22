Prime Minister James Marape has signalled Papua New Guinea’s intention to further deepen its partnership with the United States after holding talks with U.S. diplomat Alex Berengberg in Port Moresby.

PNG Government Eyes Stronger U.S. Partnership in Energy and Disaster Preparedness

Key issues discussed during the meeting included strengthening fuel security, enhancing disaster response mechanisms and advancing long-term infrastructure development across PNG.

Mr Marape said the United States continues to play an important role in supporting the country, particularly during ongoing global challenges affecting supply chains.

“The United States has indicated they are working closely with Fuel Importers to ensure supply into Papua New Guinea remains stable, and they stand ready to support us through this period,” he said.

He also pointed to the importance of international cooperation in responding to recent natural disasters, including the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Malia.

“They have conveyed that additional assistance will be made available as we provide further advice on priority areas for support,” he added.

The Prime Minister said PNG is committed to building stronger, more resilient communities through improved infrastructure and long-term planning. “We are looking at long-term solutions to better connect our island communities through transport and digital infrastructure, while also building resilience against climate and weather-related challenges,” he said.