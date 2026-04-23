Papua New Guinea has received a boost in its disaster recovery efforts as New Zealand delivers emergency relief supplies to communities affected by Tropical Cyclone Maila in East New Britain.

The assistance arrived in Rabaul earlier this week aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Hercules, carrying essential items coordinated through the National Disaster Centre. Supplies included temporary shelters, medical aid, hygiene kits and food support provided with assistance from Australia.

PNG Receives Emergency Relief Support from New Zealand /Photo credit : New Zealand Airforce

Authorities said the delivery marks a critical step in reaching communities that were heavily impacted by the cyclone, many of which remain isolated due to damaged infrastructure.

From Rabaul, a New Zealand Defence Force NH90 helicopter has been deployed to transport supplies into remote areas where road access is limited. The operation is being guided by the National Disaster Centre and provincial disaster officials to ensure aid is directed to the most affected locations.

Teams on the ground, including personnel from New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Defence Force, are working closely with Papua New Guinea authorities to coordinate relief efforts. Members of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force are also assisting in the distribution process.

New Zealand High Commissioner Georgina Roberts said the operation reflects the strength of regional cooperation in times of need.

“New Zealand remains committed to working with regional partners to respond to humanitarian needs in the Pacific,” she said.

“We are pleased to be working alongside our close partners including Papua New Guinea, Australia, the United States, and non-government organisations such as the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to deliver this assistance. Yumi mas wok bung wantaim long gutpela sindaun bilong olgeta.”