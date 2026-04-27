The visit of leading NRL figure Jarome Luai has been welcomed as a strong endorsement of Papua New Guinea’s ambition to join the National Rugby League.

Prime Minister James Marape said hosting a player of Luai’s standing in Port Moresby highlights the country’s growing reputation within the rugby league community.

He said the visit demonstrated confidence in PNG’s ability to support and sustain an NRL franchise.

PM Marape Hails Luai Visit as Boost for PNG Rugby League Dream/Photo supplied

“To have a player of Jarome Luai’s calibre visit our country… is heartwarming for our nation,” Mr Marape said.

Luai made his name with the Penrith Panthers, where he was instrumental in their premiership-winning campaigns and became known for his flair and leadership.

On the international stage, he played a key role in Samoa’s historic run to the 2022 Rugby League World Cup final.

Currently signed with the Wests Tigers, Luai remains under contract despite speculation linking him to PNG’s future team.

Reports from Australia suggest he met with officials connected to the proposed PNG franchise during his stay.

Mr Marape clarified that no official agreement exists and reiterated respect for contractual obligations.

“At this stage, there is nothing formal or concrete,” he said.

He also thanked Benji Marshall and the Wests Tigers for allowing the visit during the season.

Mr Marape said Luai’s engagement with local matches highlighted the passion for rugby league across the country.

“To be the first high-profile player to come and show interest in our team is something we deeply appreciate,” he said.