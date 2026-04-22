Divine Word University in Papua New Guinea has expanded its capacity to deliver quality education with the completion of new infrastructure at its St Benedict Wewak Campus.

Divine Word University in PNG Strengthens Training and Student Life

The university officially opened the facilities this week, showcasing its continued investment in both academic excellence and student welfare.

The K1,242,935 project, funded under the Government’s Public Investment Program, includes an extension to the Nursing Simulation Laboratory and a dedicated recreational hall for male students.

Delivering the keynote address, National Planning and Monitoring Secretary Koney Samuel said Divine Word University is contributing to national development by preparing students with the skills needed in today’s workforce.

He said the government’s education strategies aim to ensure students are well-equipped to pursue their ambitions and support their communities.

Mr Samuel also highlighted the importance of balanced learning environments that include both practical training and extracurricular activities.

East Sepik Governor Allan Bird said Divine Word University continues to lead in providing quality education, particularly in health sciences, which remain a national priority.

He encouraged students to take full advantage of the new facilities and use them responsibly.

DWU President Professor Fr Philip Gibbs described the projects as an investment in people and the future of Papua New Guinea, noting the importance of both professional training and personal growth, stating, “these facilities reflect DWU’s vision to be a foremost university in the Catholic tradition, promoting true integral human development in Papua New Guinea and beyond.”