 PNG Hekari FC Claim Historic First Win in OFC Pro League

Papua New Guinea champions PNG Hekari FC have etched their name into the record books after securing their first-ever win in the OFC Pro League with a hard-fought 3-1 triumph over Vanuatu United. The result marks a major milestone for the PNG club, which had been searching for a breakthrough victory in the competition.

Coming into the match, Vanuatu United were brimming with confidence following two consecutive wins, including a strong performance against Solomon Kings FC, while PNG Hekari were still chasing their maiden victory in the regional league.

The Vanuatu side began on the front foot, with Kerry Iawak and Kathy Iamak testing Hekari goalkeeper Dave Tomare early, though neither could find the breakthrough. Despite showing improvement compared to earlier outings, Hekari found themselves trailing after midfielder William Cardona led a dangerous attack.

Cardona, supplied by Owen Smith, saw his cross parried by Tomare before Bill Kaltack pounced on the rebound and drilled the ball home from inside the penalty area to give Vanuatu United the lead.

Hekari’s response was immediate and decisive. Joseph Joe created space at the edge of the box and unleashed a shot that took a deflection off Hassan Ramazani, leaving goalkeeper Kaloran Firiam stranded as the ball found the net to level the contest.

Early in the second half, Vanuatu United nearly regained control when Owen Smith had two close-range attempts, only for Godfrey Haro to produce a remarkable goal-line clearance to keep the scores level. Moments later, Hekari turned defence into attack, with Joseph Joe threading a precise pass to Rex Naime, who powered his shot past Firiam for his first goal of the season.

Coach Lars Hopp’s side increased their tempo in search of an equaliser, introducing Jordy Tasip and Azariah Soromon to strengthen their attack, but Hekari stood firm under pressure. The situation grew tense when captain Ati Kepo was sent off after receiving a second yellow card late in the match.

With 12 minutes of added time due to multiple stoppages and bookings, Vanuatu United pushed forward desperately. However, it was Hekari who sealed the win in stoppage time when Joseph Joe again won possession and released veteran striker Raymond Gunemba, who fired past Firiam to secure a famous 3-1 victory for PNG Hekari FC.