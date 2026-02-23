Papua New Guinea is reforming its tourism industry to position it as an investment-ready sector capable of driving sustainable economic growth.

At a legislative review workshop in Port Moresby, PNG Tourism Promotion Authority CEO Eric Mossman Uvovo said the reforms were crucial to unlocking the sector’s potential and keeping pace with global trends.

PNG Tourism Policy Reform Targets Sustainable Growth/Downtown Port Moresby/File Photo

Uvovo told participants, “We must undertake a significant reform so that we can position ourselves in an evolving tourism sector,” stressing that tourism’s success relies on joint efforts from government agencies, industry, and communities.

Consultations are planned across four regions to gather broad input before implementing a new legal framework for tourism.

Executive Manager Ingrid Kuman said the reforms build upon the National Tourism Policy 2025-2045, designed to provide a roadmap for sustainable growth, stronger institutions, and private-sector participation.

Kuman noted, “The sector has evolved since 1995 with new technologies, markets, and post-pandemic recovery, requiring updated legislation.”

Visitor numbers in 2025 exceeded 130,000, with Australia as the leading source market. The new policy prioritizes sustainable development, stronger governance, and community benefits, aiming to transform tourism into a resilient and profitable sector for PNG.