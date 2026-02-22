 PNG Hunters Fall Short in Trial Against Ipswich Jets in Goroka

Papua New Guinea’s SP PNG Hunters went down 32-24 to the visiting Ipswich Jets in an entertaining trial match played before a large and vocal crowd at the National Sports Institute in Goroka yesterday afternoon.

The PNG side showed resilience throughout the contest but were ultimately outplayed by a sharper Jets outfit that capitalised on key errors and controlled crucial moments of the match.

Ipswich, who flew into Goroka in the morning after arriving in Port Moresby a day earlier, opened the scoring with an early try to take a 4-0 lead. The Hunters responded through fullback Sanny Wabo, who crossed for his first try to level the scores at 4-all and lift the home supporters.

However, repeated mistakes by the Hunters allowed the Jets to build momentum, with the visitors running in three unanswered tries to extend their advantage to 16-4 late in the first quarter. The home side regrouped, with the new-look forward pack gaining ground while halfback Joel Gena and Wabo combined well to spark a comeback, narrowing the gap to 16-14 at halftime.

After the break, the Jets returned with greater composure and physical presence, placing pressure on the Hunters’ spine. Their experienced lineup laid the platform for their outside backs to finish strongly, stretching the lead to 28-14 as the match entered the final stages.

The Hunters rallied late, producing flashes of their trademark attacking style to score two quick tries and close the margin to 28-24, keeping the contest alive. Wabo was particularly dangerous at the back, finishing with a double and troubling the Jets’ defence whenever he carried the ball.

Ipswich sealed the result with a late try to secure a 32-24 win, while the Hunters now turn their focus to final preparations ahead of hosting the Central Queensland Capras in round one of the 2026 QRL Hostplus Cup season on Sunday, March 8, at the Santos National Football Stadium.