PNG Prime Minister James Marape has invited the United Arab Emirates to invest in Papua New Guinea, promoting the country as a launch point into regional and global markets.

PNG Looks to UAE as Gateway for Global Trade Opportunities

The call was made during talks in Dubai with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, where discussions focused on attracting capital, industrial capability and modern systems into Papua New Guinea.

Mr Marape said the country is seeking partnerships that go beyond resource extraction, with a strong interest in manufacturing, technology adoption and supply-chain development.

“Our proposition is simple. From Papua New Guinea, investors can reach some of the world’s fastest-growing markets that are close to us geographically,” he said.

He emphasised that the relationship with the UAE should be driven by commercial engagement rather than limited to diplomatic exchanges.

“At the heart of this partnership is business-to-business cooperation,” Mr Marape said.

The Prime Minister added that the UAE’s role as a global commodities and logistics hub could open new doors for PNG exporters seeking broader market access.

“We want UAE businesses to establish a stronger presence in Papua New Guinea, and PNG businesses to access Middle Eastern and global markets through the UAE,” he said.