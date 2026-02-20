PNG’s Dei Open Electorate now has a new Member of Parliament, with Independent candidate Desmond Paul Kipa officially declared the winner after a closely contested by-election.

The declaration followed the final elimination stage where candidate Tui Ekil, who recorded 22,722 votes, was excluded from the race.

PNG: Independent Kipa Declared Dei MP After Weeks of Intense Counting

Following the distribution of preferences, Kipa amassed 28,064 votes while challenger Sam Koim finished with 27,146 votes, placing Kipa ahead by 918 votes.

Officials confirmed that Kipa exceeded the absolute majority requirement of 27,606 votes under the Limited Preferential Voting system, securing his victory.

The prolonged counting process, which spanned several weeks, was marked by tight competition and lead changes among the top contenders before the final outcome was confirmed.

In his declaration remarks, Kipa acknowledged God’s guidance throughout the long campaign and thanked supporters throughout Dei, as well as his parents and family for their prayers and sacrifices.

He also acknowledged the efforts of counting officials, election authorities and security personnel for ensuring a smooth and transparent process, and praised Sam Koim for putting up a strong contest in his first bid for the Dei seat.

Kipa, who has contested the Dei Open seat for two decades, dedicated his victory to God and the people of Dei District, stating that his focus is on service and development for the electorate rather than personal political interests.