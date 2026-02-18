🇵🇬 PNG Bilums Confirm Final 23 for Oceania World Cup Qualifiers
The squad has been officially confirmed as PNG Bilums prepare to represent Papua New Guinea at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Oceania Qualifiers in Fiji from February 27 to March 6.
Team officials announced the final selection of 23 players who will proudly wear the red, black and gold in their quest to secure a place on football’s biggest stage. The squad blends experienced campaigners and rising talents, all carrying the hopes of the nation into the regional competition.
The confirmed final 23 players are:
1. Betty Sam
2. Leah Loi
3. Emeliah Toks
4. Olivia Upaupa
5. Grace Batiy
6. Raynatha Samuel
7. Anastasia Gunemba
8. Serah Waida
9. Salome Taboroyan
10. Merolyn Sali
11. Gloria Laeli
12. Ramona Padio
13. Phylis Pala
14. Mavis Singara
15. Asaiso Gossie
16. Yvonne Gabong
17. Keran Kalapai
18. Nenny Elipas
19. Michealyne Butubu
20. Calista Maneo
21. Ginnimari Wambi
22. Megan Gunemba
23. Marie Kaipu
The team is expected to showcase determination, unity and national pride as they compete against the best teams in Oceania, carrying the Papua New Guinea flag with honour and ambition.
