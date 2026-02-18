🇵🇬 PNG Bilums Confirm Final 23 for Oceania World Cup Qualifiers

The squad has been officially confirmed as PNG Bilums prepare to represent Papua New Guinea at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Oceania Qualifiers in Fiji from February 27 to March 6.

Team officials announced the final selection of 23 players who will proudly wear the red, black and gold in their quest to secure a place on football’s biggest stage. The squad blends experienced campaigners and rising talents, all carrying the hopes of the nation into the regional competition.

The confirmed final 23 players are:

1. Betty Sam

2. Leah Loi

3. Emeliah Toks

4. Olivia Upaupa

5. Grace Batiy

6. Raynatha Samuel

7. Anastasia Gunemba

8. Serah Waida

9. Salome Taboroyan

10. Merolyn Sali

11. Gloria Laeli

12. Ramona Padio

13. Phylis Pala

14. Mavis Singara

15. Asaiso Gossie

16. Yvonne Gabong

17. Keran Kalapai

18. Nenny Elipas

19. Michealyne Butubu

20. Calista Maneo

21. Ginnimari Wambi

22. Megan Gunemba

23. Marie Kaipu

The team is expected to showcase determination, unity and national pride as they compete against the best teams in Oceania, carrying the Papua New Guinea flag with honour and ambition.







