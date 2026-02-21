Papua New Guinea’s push into elite rugby league will see the PNG Chiefs adopt a recruitment model heavily anchored on local youth development, with General Manager Michael Chammas confirming domestic talent will be a top priority.

Chammas said the franchise recognises the importance of star power but remains committed to ensuring Papua New Guinean players are given genuine opportunities to progress through structured pathways into the top squad.

He emphasised that recruitment is not solely about securing headline signings but about creating a strong identity for local players. “When you talk about recruitment and who we’re going to get, that is an important part, but we also want local players to feel like there’s a home for them here,” Chammas said.

PNG Chiefs to Blend Youth, Kumuls and NRL Stars in Squad Build-Up

Central to this approach is the PNG NRL Bid Academy, which is led by Coaching and Pathways Manager Joe Grima and has already rolled out talent identification networks across the country.

According to Chammas, the academy’s systems provide a strong platform for the franchise to track and nurture elite prospects over time. “We are going to take the time to make sure we know exactly who the best young kids are. Joey Grima and the team here have done a phenomenal job setting up all the development pathways. We want to capitalize on that groundwork,” he said.

The Chiefs’ maiden squad is expected to include a mix of academy products, standout players from the Digicel ExxonMobil Cup and Hunters ranks, as well as experienced PNG internationals playing overseas competitions.

Among those on the radar are Kumuls representatives such as Nene Macdonald, Dan Russell, Liam Horne, Morea Morea, Gairo Voro and Finley Glare, who are currently contracted to clubs in the United Kingdom.

Chammas noted that elite NRL recruits would be brought in to strengthen leadership and competitiveness but reiterated that building a solid base of young talent remains the club’s long-term priority. “Look at other expansion teams, they usually start with only six months of preparation. We have years,” Chammas said. “While I understand the media excitement around 'big names,' there is more to it than that. If we only worry about big names, we might get a 'sugar hit' where we have a good couple of years and then fall away. The bottom [foundation] is the most important part, and that’s why we are spending so much time on it.”