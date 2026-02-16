Papua New Guinea centre Alex Max has been ruled out for five weeks after sustaining a chest injury during the London Broncos’ Challenge Cup defeat to Bradford Bulls in the United Kingdom. The injury setback comes after a bruising encounter that saw the Broncos go down 26-8 in the Third Round match played at Plough Lane.

PNG Centre Max Out for Five Weeks After Injury in London Broncos’ Cup Clash/Photo London Broncos Media

The PNG international, who has represented the Kumuls in Prime Minister’s XIII fixtures against Australia, was taken to hospital following a heavy collision during the match but has since been discharged, according to the club’s latest injury update released midweek.

The defeat marked London’s first clash against Super League opposition this season, with the Broncos fielding a refreshed side under head coach Jason Demetriou. Despite the loss, the Championship side remains unbeaten in league competition so far this year.

The scoreline did not fully reflect the physical toll of the contest, with London forced to play the final 30 minutes with 12 men after a series of injuries disrupted their momentum against newly-promoted Bradford.

Apart from Max, NRL recruits Dean Hawkins and Reagan Campbell-Gillard were also forced off with calf injuries, alongside Ireland international Lewis Bienek. The club confirmed that medical scans were still pending to determine the full extent of those injuries.

Jack Croft also failed a Head Injury Assessment during the match and will now undergo standard concussion protocols as part of his recovery process.

With a scheduled bye week before their next Championship fixture away to Swinton Lions on February 22, the Broncos are hopeful Croft will not be required to miss any matches, while Max begins his five-week recovery period.