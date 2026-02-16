A leadership reshuffle has been announced at PNG’s flag carrier, with Air Niugini Limited appointing experienced aviation executive Alan Milne as Chief Executive Officer after approval from the National Executive Council.

The announcement was made by Board Chairman Karl Yalo, who described the decision as timely as the airline embarks on a major transformation driven by fleet renewal, operational strengthening and improved service delivery for the travelling public across Papua New Guinea.

PNG National Carrier Air Niugini Appoints Veteran Aviation Leader Alan Milne as CEO

Mr Yalo said Mr Milne’s return to the top role brings deep industry knowledge and proven leadership, noting his previous tenure as Air Niugini CEO from 2018 to 2020 and more than 44 years of aviation experience in both PNG and Australia.

He said the airline is modernising its fleet and lifting operational standards at a time when it is rolling out the Airbus A220 and phasing out older aircraft that have served the country for decades, including the Fokker and Dash 8 Classic fleet, as well as adjustments to the Q400 fleet.

“Air Niugini is entering a new era as we modernise our fleet, lift operational performance, and deliver the service standards Papua New Guineans expect from their national carrier,” Mr Yalo said.

According to the Board, the new CEO will be tasked with prioritising safety, reliability, customer outcomes and disciplined execution of the re-fleet program while maintaining workforce stability and financial discipline.

Mr Milne also brings international leadership exposure, having recently led Skytrans Airlines in Australia and previously held senior roles within the Qantas Group covering engineering, operations performance, maintenance and integrated operations management.

Mr Yalo emphasised that air cargo remains a critical part of the airline’s national role, enabling the timely movement of essential goods, medical supplies and exports that support economic activity and livelihoods across the country.

He added that the CEO will work closely with aviation stakeholders including Government agencies, the National Airports Corporation, Niusky and Airbus to enhance performance and ensure a smooth transition to modern aircraft.

In the medium term, the airline’s leadership agenda will include improving profitability while preparing the organisation for an initial partial privatisation process at an appropriate time, aligned with the interests of customers, staff, the Government and the people of Papua New Guinea.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr Alan Milne has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Air Niugini Limited, following approval by the National Executive Council,” Mr Yalo said.