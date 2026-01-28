PNG Government Disburses K225.8m to Support Schools in 2026

More than K225 million has been released to schools nationwide as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to free and accessible education, the Department of Education has announced.

The funding, which covers school operational and functional grants as well as project fees, is being processed for Quarter One of the 2026 academic year and is expected to reach school accounts within days.





Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra said the payments are designed to ensure schools have the resources needed to operate effectively from the start of the year. He said early disbursement allows administrators to focus on delivering quality education rather than managing financial shortfalls.

A total of K225,845,619.86 has been allocated across all school sectors, including SOF Grants, FODE, and BERC programs. The Department said the funds must be used strictly to support teaching and learning activities in classrooms.

School heads and provincial education offices have been instructed to ensure transparency and accountability in managing the funds. The Department will also publish a full list of payments by province for public access.

Dr. Kombra also encouraged parents and guardians to continue supporting their children’s education and attendance throughout the year.

“By prioritizing these payments early in the term, we are providing school administrations with the stability they need to focus on delivering quality teaching and learning in the classroom,” Dr. Kombra said.