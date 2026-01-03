PNG Public Servants Await Pay Rise in First Salary of 2026

PEA General Secretary Ugwalubu Mowana

Employees across Papua New Guinea are waiting to see the 3 percent pay increase promised for public servants reflected in their first pay of 2026.The Public Employees Association has called on the government to act quickly and include the increase in this fortnight’s salary. PEA General Secretary Ugwalubu Mowana pointed out that the agreement with the Department of Personnel Management was signed last October.“This has been agreed for months. There is no reason for delay now,” Mr Mowana said.Not everyone in the public service will receive the increase. Teachers and members of the disciplined forces are governed by separate laws and pay regulations.Mr Mowana highlighted that the government has had sufficient time to prepare for the payment and now must deliver.The association stressed that public servants are counting on prompt action to see their salaries reflect the increase without delay.“Public servants have waited patiently. It’s time the government honours the agreement,” he said.