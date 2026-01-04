PNG Defence, Disaster and Emergency Management Minister Hon. Dr. Billy Joseph has stepped in to support victims of the devastating Mendi Town fire, donating K50,000 to assist affected families and business owners in Southern Highlands Province.

PNG Defence Minister Donates K50,000 to Mendi Fire Victims

Dr. Joseph made the contribution during a visit to Mendi, where he met directly with traders and residents whose livelihoods were destroyed in the blaze, assuring them that the government remained committed to their recovery.

The Nipa-Kutubu MP travelled to the provincial capital in his dual role as a national minister and a son of the Southern Highlands, holding discussions with the disaster committee and local leaders to assess the situation on the ground.

Acknowledging the pressure faced by small businesses attempting to restart operations, Dr. Joseph said leadership required action during times of crisis, not just words, as he handed over the personal donation to the disaster appeal.

He said the government would continue to work alongside provincial authorities to strengthen fire and emergency response while ensuring affected families were not left behind.

Fire victim representative Pora Nema thanked the minister for standing with the people of Mendi during a difficult moment, saying the support had lifted spirits among those affected.

“This support gives us hope and confidence to rebuild. We are grateful that our leader has stood with us at a time when it matters most,” Mr. Nema said.