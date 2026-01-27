PNG Capital Braces for Elite Pacific Football Showdown

PNG football enters a new era this week as Port Moresby prepares to host some of the Pacific’s strongest clubs in Round Two of the OFC Pro League.

From January 31 to February 8, the Santos National Football Stadium will become the focal point of regional football, welcoming eight professional outfits competing for vital league points in the Oceania competition.





OFC Draw

The arrival of established sides such as Auckland FC and South Melbourne signals a turning point for the local game, with PNGFA staging professional-grade matches on home soil for the first time.

PNGFA President John Kapi Natto said the opportunity reflects years of groundwork by the association and Oceania Football Confederation partners.

“It’s a dream come true for many,” he said. “Round one kicked off already and the second round is coming to Papua New Guinea.”

Kapi Natto, who also serves on the OFC Board, said the step up in quality has already been evident, particularly during the opening round hosted in Auckland.

“As someone who sits on the OFC Board, this is something that we are building and it is not easy,” he said.

PNG Hekari, the country’s sole representative, return home hoping to use crowd support to spark their campaign after struggling against faster, more physical opposition abroad. The club faces a tough assignment against Auckland FC this Saturday as they chase their first points of the season.

Auckland FC is expected to arrive tomorrow, with other teams including Vanuatu United, Tahiti United and Solomon Kings scheduled to follow.

Match tickets are being sold through Post PNG outlets across Port Moresby, including Waterfront, Boroko and Gordon Plaza, as well as online, while nationwide broadcasts will be carried by NBC platforms.

“I saw the level of games in Auckland and it’s different from what we are used to with the pace, so it’s going to be exciting.”