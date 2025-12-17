PNG’s national women’s rugby league side will begin preparations for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup under new leadership after the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League confirmed it has parted ways with Santos PNG Orchids head coach Tahnee Norris.

PNG Orchids Set for Reset After Rankings Slide

The decision follows a review of the team’s recent performances, which saw the Orchids slip one place in the world rankings during Norris’s two-year tenure, dropping from fifth to sixth.

With the next World Cup set to be jointly hosted by Papua New Guinea, Australia and New Zealand, the PNGRFL said the timing of the change was driven by the need to sharpen competitiveness ahead of the tournament.

PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka acknowledged Norris’s contribution to the women’s game, particularly her work in expanding the talent pool and strengthening development pathways nationwide.

“Tahnee has played a pivotal role not only in leading the Orchids but also in developing women’s rugby league across the country,” Tsaka said. “We thank her for her dedication and the legacy she leaves within PNG Rugby League.”

During her time in charge, the Orchids competed in the Pacific Championships and handed Test debuts to more than 10 players, although heavy losses against higher-ranked nations exposed areas needing improvement.

Norris said she took pride in seeing younger players rise to the international level.

“Watching our young players step onto the international stage and prove they belong has been one of the most rewarding parts of my role,” she said.





