PNG Records Rising HIV Trend as Catholic Health Services Releases 2024 Overview

Papua New Guinea is facing a worrying increase in HIV cases, according to new figures released by Catholic Health Services, which show the country moving against global trends.

The organisation reported that PNG’s HIV prevalence has reached 1.5 per cent, with an estimated 30 new infections occurring every day, including seven babies born with the virus daily. While global infections have dropped by 39 per cent since 2010, PNG continues to record year-on-year increases.

Data shows approximately 11,000 new infections were reported in 2024, bringing the estimated number of people living with HIV to about 120,000 nationwide. Catholic Health Services also confirmed that 54,685 individuals are currently on antiretroviral therapy (ART).

Despite the rising infection rate, the organisation said treatment access has helped stabilise HIV-related deaths, underscoring the need to continue expanding testing, prevention programs and community awareness efforts.





