Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has dismissed Governor Allan Bird’s description of the Supreme Court’s recent constitutional ruling as a “societal defeat,” saying the comment is misleading and risks undermining confidence in the country’s democratic institutions.

Mr Marape said he was disappointed that an elected leader would publicly cast doubt on a unanimous ruling of the highest court. He said the Governor’s claim that the amendments allow “indefinite entrenchment of power” was inaccurate and failed to reflect the intent of the decision.

PNG PM Rejects Bird’s “Societal Defeat” Remark on Supreme Court Ruling

“The Supreme Court did not weaken democracy — it strengthened constitutional clarity,” the Prime Minister said. “The court confirmed that Parliament followed correct process, that Members’ rights were not breached, and that the amendments were consistent with the spirit and structure of our Constitution.”

He said it was dangerous for any leader to imply that senior judges acted against the nation’s interest. “To call a constitutional ruling a ‘societal defeat’ is reckless. It implies that five senior judges acted against the nation’s interest, which is untrue and deeply disrespectful,” he said.

The Prime Minister also rejected Governor Bird’s statement that the Opposition has been left vulnerable, saying accountability mechanisms extend far beyond Section 145. He pointed to the work of ICAC, the Ombudsman Commission, Police, the Public Accounts Committee and other oversight bodies.

Mr Marape stressed that the ruling does not shield any Prime Minister from removal, noting that governments rise and fall based on parliamentary majorities. “To claim that one individual is now protected indefinitely is false and misleading.”

Calling for responsible public dialogue, he urged leaders to avoid rhetoric that could damage trust in national systems. “Our democracy is not dying. It is functioning exactly as it was designed to,” he said. “What we need now is calm, respect for institutions, and maturity from leaders — not defeatist narratives that are aimed to incite public misgivings and undermines our Judiciary and Parliamentary processes.”





Also read