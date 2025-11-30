PNG Government to Review Nadzab Airport Development Approach

Papua New Guinea’s vision for the Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport is set for another round of review as national and provincial authorities prepare to revisit city-building plans linked to the facility.

Although the airport was launched with high expectations, it currently accommodates only domestic routes and remains without several required support services. The surrounding landscape—especially the 1,000-hectare land parcel proposed as a special economic zone by Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru—remains largely untouched.

Minister for International Trade and Investment Richard Maru

In Parliament yesterday, Morobe Governor Reinbo Paita highlighted the importance of turning the airport into a functioning economic hub and urged the responsible ministry to revive the broader city concept.

Minister Maru acknowledged the governor’s concerns but stressed that PNG’s track record shows no government has ever succeeded in building an entirely new city, warning that the financial burden is far greater than many anticipate.

He said the Government will host a major workshop in January 2026 with the Morobe provincial administration and development partners to examine international case studies before finalising any commitments.

“We have to be realistic about the cost and the scale of building a modern city,” Minister Maru said.





