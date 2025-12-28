

An early morning grounding involving a foreign cruise ship has prompted an emergency response from PNG authorities at Dreghafen Point in Morobe Province.



The Australian-registered Coral Adventurer ran onto coral reefs while passing through the Finschhafen District on its voyage toward Madang and the Sepik. Police said the incident occurred at about 5.30am after the ship encountered strong sea currents.



The vessel, under the command of Captain George Korovytsky, had sailed from Cairns and was carrying more than 120 people, including passengers and crew.





PNG authorities respond after cruise ship runs aground off Morobe coast [photo supplied]

Lae Water Police confirmed they received the report shortly after the incident and deployed a response team, which reached the location later in the morning together with a National Maritime Safety Authority officer.Officers conducted onboard inspections, checking safety conditions and verifying ship documents before allowing further procedures to take place. A grounding permit was issued following the inspection.Authorities said a specialised NMSA investigation team is expected to attend the site to examine possible structural damage to the ship and assess any effects on nearby coral reefs.There are 80 passengers from Australia, New Zealand and Canada, two from Israel, and 44 crew members on board. Three Water Police officers are currently stationed on the vessel as a precaution until it is cleared to move.Police said, “Further updates will be provided once assessments are completed and the condition of both the vessel and the reef is confirmed.”