Former PNG PM O’Neill Announces Nama Bridge Relief, Airport Works to Start

Communities affected by the collapse of the Nama River bridge have received temporary relief following the installation of a replacement structure funded by the Ialibu–Pangia District Development Authority.



Former PNG Prime Minister and local MP Peter O’Neill said the bridge was supplied through IPDDA and constructed by Neps Construction to reconnect residents who had been cut off since November.





Nama River bridge construction [Photo by Hon. Peter O'neill]

He said the structure was initially purchased for the Poyo River crossing, but had to be diverted to Nama River due to the urgent situation and delays from the Works Department.Mr O’Neill assured people in Molo and Alia that a new bridge has now been ordered from China for the Poyo River. He said once Henry Yakura’s company completes the access road, the bridge will be installed using IPDDA funding.He also announced fresh approvals for infrastructure development in the district, including funding to complete and fence the Pangia Airport.According to Mr O’Neill, construction at the airport will begin in January and is expected to run through to 2026, with Neps Construction engaged to carry out the work under DSIP funding.He called on communities to support contractors and allow projects to proceed smoothly, warning that IPDDA has limited financial capacity and cannot accommodate unnecessary interference or claims.“Thank you to IPDDA and Neps Construction for responding quickly to the situation at Nama River. The bridge was meant for Poyo, but because of the emergency and lack of response from Works, we used it there. A new bridge has been ordered from China for Poyo and will be installed once the road is done. Funding has also been approved to complete and fence Pangia Airport, starting in January and finishing in 2026. I ask everyone to support the work. IPDDA has limited funds, so let us work together in the service of our people. Happy coming New Year,” Mr O’Neill said.