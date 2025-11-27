PNG is on track to join the growing list of countries using Starlink’s satellite technology, with the company stating it will rapidly expand services once its licence is granted.

During the Digital Transformation Summit 2025 in Port Moresby, Starlink Global’s director of market access and activation Rebecca Hunter briefed stakeholders on the company’s operational plans. She said Starlink would be able to serve the entire nation, from rural villages to high-altitude regions and coastal waters, as soon as regulatory clearance is obtained. She highlighted the system’s strengths in latency, reliability and cost-efficiency, while noting the differences between satellite and ground-based telecommunications.

PNG to Benefit From Starlink Expansion Pending Final Regulatory Approval [Photo Mrs Hunter]

Mrs Hunter reminded participants that Starlink is an integral part of SpaceX and not an independent entity, pointing out that the expertise gained through spacecraft development directly supports the satellite network’s performance.

Her presentation included an overview of the device options available to customers, ranging from high-performance terminals for enterprise, maritime and aviation sectors to residential units designed for typical household use. She added that the compact Starlink Mini offers flexibility for users needing portable connectivity.

Starlink PNG has been registered locally since 2023 and pays corporate tax and regulatory fees like any other business operating under foreign ownership laws. Hunter said all internal preparations have been completed, and the company is only waiting for approval from NICTA before rolling out services.

She said Starlink intends to work with local partners once operational and has already spoken with several PNG companies about potential collaboration. She added that the satellite system can strengthen critical sectors such as education, medical services, emergency response and agriculture. “And so, once we're licensed and operating, we will work very closely with the government and our local partners in understanding what your needs and priorities are and how can Starlink be additive and complementary to what you have in Papua New Guinea.”

