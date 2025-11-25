Papua New Guinea has signed a new bilateral cooperation document under the Belt and Road Initiative as its trade relationship with China continues to expand, reaching K17.8 billion last year. The announcement was made during the 2025 Guangdong Products in Pacific Island Roadshow in Port Moresby.

Chinese Ambassador Yang Xiaoguang told attendees that PNG had become China’s top trading and investment partner in the Pacific region. He said the country also stood as a key development partner as China continued to support national projects through grants and concessional financing.

PNG Signs Belt and Road Cooperation Document as Economic Ties With China Deepen

Statistics shared at the event showed PNG recorded a trade surplus of more than K7.5 billion in 2023. Over 60 bilateral projects have been delivered in sectors including infrastructure, public health, agriculture and education.

Mr Xiaoguang highlighted the recent China International Import Expo in Shanghai, which drew more than 4,108 international companies and provided an avenue for PNG producers to access the Chinese market. PNG has taken part in the expo independently for two consecutive years.

He said local products were attracting increasing attention from Chinese consumers. “PNG’s unique products, including its high-quality agricultural and seafood products, have entered the Chinese market, allowing more Chinese consumers to discover the excellence of PNG’s offerings,” he said.

The ambassador also pointed to Guangdong’s long-standing leadership in China’s reform and economic progress, and its pivotal role in fostering cooperation with PNG. He noted that direct flights introduced in late 2023 between Guangzhou and Port Moresby had expanded to three weekly services.

“Two-way investment and trade cooperation between Guangdong and Papua New Guinea will continue to grow,” Mr Xiaoguang said.





