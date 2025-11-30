Papua New Guinea’s growing investment profile will receive international attention in December when Prime Minister James Marape and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese deliver a joint address at the PNG Investment Week Leaders’ Summit in Sydney.

The event, set for December 8–11 at the ICC Sydney, is being held under the theme “Stronger Together – Investing for the Future,” and is expected to attract over 2,000 local and international delegates.

Global Investors to Hear Joint Marape–Albanese Address at PNGIW25

Organisers say the involvement of both prime ministers marks a major step forward for PNG’s efforts to promote investment across multiple sectors, particularly as the country celebrates 50 years of Independence.

Prime Minister Albanese is expected to highlight Australia’s renewed focus on partnership with PNG — not only in trade and business, but also in security, infrastructure development and regional cooperation.

PNG Chamber of Resources and Energy president Anthony Smaré, who is convening PNGIW25, commended Australia’s engagement and paid tribute to Marape for his consistent leadership in advancing the country’s investment agenda.

He said PNG Investment Week aims to spotlight key opportunities in climate initiatives, resources development, infrastructure, and the broader business environment, positioning PNG as a competitive destination for global investors.





