The PNG Defence Force has officially launched a digital recruitment portal, marking a significant transition from the traditional manual system that has long slowed down the enlistment process. The new system is expected to open doors for more Papua New Guineans to join the force.

Authorities said the initiative stems from recognition that many potential applicants faced challenges travelling long distances to submit forms, often resulting in delays and missed opportunities. The online system aims to remove those barriers.

PNG Defence Force Launches New Online Recruitment System

Defence Minister Dr. Billy Joseph said improving accessibility was one of the central goals of the upgrade. He acknowledged that manual processing had become outdated and burdensome for both staff and applicants.

“Every eligible Papua New Guinean, from towns, settlements, and the most remote villages with access to internet, can now apply using their phone or computer,” he said, emphasising fair and transparent screening.

The platform allows candidates to upload their documents directly, eliminating paperwork bottlenecks and reducing turnaround times.

Dr. Joseph said the government remains committed to using digital tools to enhance public services. Those interested in joining the PNGDF can submit their applications through laborsolutions.net or get more information on the recruitment requires on >> PNG Defence Force Recruitments





