Grade 11 National Online Selections PNG 2025

The Papua New Guinea Department of Education has announced the official program for the 2025 Grade 11 National Selection, confirming that the entire process will again be conducted online from December 1 to 5, 2025. The schedule was released through a circular from Mr. Benny Rayappan, Chairperson of the Grade 11 National Selection Committee.

Under the approved timetable, National Schools of Excellence (NSOE) will complete their selections over a two-day period from December 1–2, while all provincial secondary schools will carry out their selections between December 3–5. The department reminded principals that the online format follows the same standard used in past years and must be completed within the allocated one- or two-day timeframe. Schools are also advised to consult Secretary’s Circular #3/2020 for full compliance.





Eligibility and Student Placement





Only Grade 10 students who secure an Upper Pass or higher will be considered for Grade 11 placement in secondary schools across the country. Those who fall below this requirement will be redirected to Flexible Open Distance Education (FODE). The department expects increased enrolment numbers and has urged schools to begin preparing for larger intakes.





Venues, Logistics and Coordination





Principals from all secondary schools, including NSOEs, are required to take part in the selection panels and must bring laptops with stable internet access. The National Capital District will host its selection at the Diowai Conference Room at Port Moresby National School of Excellence, while provincial selections will be organized in their respective provincial capitals under the supervision of Provincial Education Advisors (PEAs).





Each province’s Guidance Officer, together with an appointed principal, will lead the activities. Schools must also bring essential information such as boarding capacities, projected enrolment numbers, and gender-specific requirements. Electronic Grade 10 School Leaving Forms (SLFs) will be used throughout the process.





Technical Support for Schools





Login credentials, internet data allocations, help-desk contacts, and access links to the online portal will be issued by December 2. Experienced principals are encouraged to guide their newer colleagues to ensure a smooth and orderly selection.





STEM Opportunities for High Achievers





Students admitted to the National Schools of Excellence will begin classes in January 2026, where top performers will be given pathways into the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) curriculum.





For inquiries, stakeholders may reach Mr. Benny Rayappan on

📞 76857336 / 78275758





