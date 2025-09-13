PNG's People’s Balus to Touch Down on Independence Week

Papua New Guinea will celebrate a double milestone on Monday, September 15, when Air Niugini’s first Airbus A220-300, known as the People’s Balus, lands in Port Moresby as part of the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary festivities.





Captain Beverley Pakii, PNG’s first Airbus A220 captain, will share the flight deck with veteran pilot Captain Timothy Narara. Their leadership signals the nation’s growing aviation expertise and confidence.





The jet, tail number P2-PGA, left Montreal on September 10 (Friday 7 a.m. PNG time), routing through Vancouver, Honolulu and Fiji before its 10 a.m. touchdown at Jackson’s International Airport. A traditional water salute and a welcoming ceremony at the APEC Terminal are planned, with Prime Minister James Marape and other dignitaries expected to attend.





The A220’s state-of-the-art design delivers superior fuel efficiency, reduced emissions and the ability to navigate PNG’s demanding geography. Passengers can look forward to a quieter cabin and a more spacious interior.





“This is the dawn of a new era for Air Niugini and Papua New Guinea,” said Captain Samiu Taufa, the airline’s Officer in Charge and Acting Chief Operating Officer. “The A220 embodies our dedication to safety, reliability and exceptional service.”





As Papua New Guinea celebrates half a century of independence, the People’s Balus promises to strengthen links across the nation and beyond—an enduring symbol of progress and pride.





