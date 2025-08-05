PNG Minister Demands Justice After Lae Killings

Papua New Guinea's Mining Minister Rainbo Paita has condemned the brutal killing of four people—including a student—in a violent ethnic clash in Lae, Morobe Province, and has called on the government to immediately enforce the Vagrancy Act and reintroduce the death penalty for such acts.





The killings stemmed from tensions between people from Kabwum and Enga following an alleged theft at a liquor outlet by a group of men. When the money was not returned, one of the suspects was later found dead in his home, sparking violent retaliation.









A van—believed to be owned by a local businessman—allegedly ploughed into a crowd of Kabwum residents at 1-Mile before bystanders were hacked to death with bush knives. One of the victims was a Grade 7 student from Haikost Primary School.





“This is not just an attack on individuals, it is an assault on our values as a country,” said Paita, who is also the Member for Finschhafen. “The government must not treat this lightly. Justice must be served.”





Lae Metropolitan Commander Chief Superintendent Chris Kunyanban confirmed that police have arrested the lodge owner and impounded the vehicle, though the driver and two accomplices remain at large. He blamed the violence on the failure of community leaders to intervene before tensions escalated.





“This tragic outcome could have been avoided,” said Kunyanban. “Both groups’ leaders neglected their responsibilities.”





Morobe Provincial Administrator Max Bruten also condemned the violence, urging communities to stop retaliating and allow police to do their work. Paita urged Parliament to take urgent action, saying the rising tide of ethnic violence in cities like Lae can no longer be ignored.



