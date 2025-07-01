USP Climbs Global Rankings for Sustainable Development Goals

The University of the South Pacific (USP) has recorded an improvement in its performance in the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, specifically in two Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 14 – Life Below Water, and SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals.

In the latest rankings, USP secured a position in the 801–1,000 band out of 2,318 institutions globally. This marks a notable increase in global participation, with over 350 more universities entering the rankings compared to previous years.

Despite growing competition, the regional university managed to maintain its rankings in key SDGs including Quality Education (SDG 4), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8), and Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions (SDG 16).

USP Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia, welcomed the outcome, describing it as a testament to the university’s ongoing commitment to sustainable development, education, and international collaboration.

“The THE Impact Rankings are the only global performance database trusted by educators, students, and stakeholders for evaluating universities against the SDGs,” Professor Ahluwalia said.

“Our improved rankings reflect the dedication and efforts of our students, academic staff, and researchers.”

He said the recognition aligns with USP’s role as the leading institution for higher education in the Pacific, especially in advancing the goals of the 2050 Blue Pacific Strategy.

“We are proud that our work through initiatives like the new Centre for Sustainable Futures (CSF)—which emphasizes research on climate and oceans—is being acknowledged at an international level,” he added.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to driving innovation, collaboration, and research that contribute to the global Sustainable Development Goals.”

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings assess universities worldwide based on their contribution to achieving the United Nations’ SDGs, making them a key benchmark for socially responsible and forward-thinking institutions.

