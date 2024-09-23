The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) is set to commence its second batch of police recruit training on Wednesday, as part of efforts to boost police personnel numbers and strengthen capacity.

Initially, 256 candidates were shortlisted for this second training intake. However, after 14 declined their offers, 242 recruits will now begin the nine-month program at the Bomana Training College. Among the new recruits are 32 women, highlighting the Constabulary's ongoing commitment to promoting gender equality within its ranks.

PNG Police Recruitment Program Continues with 242 Recruits Set for Training [Photo credit, RPNGC]

A total of 481 applicants met the eligibility criteria during the recruitment process, but due to the limited capacity at Bomana, the candidates were divided into two batches. The first group, including recruits from provinces such as West Sepik, Madang, Morobe, and Eastern Highlands, arrived in Port Moresby last Friday.

In line with its goal to increase police personnel and build capacity, the RPNGC is continuously improving its recruitment process. Future recruitment drives will place an emphasis on inclusivity, with a focus on ensuring fair representation of women.

The next recruitment drive for the 2024-2025 intake is scheduled to begin in October 2024.

check out >> Police Recruitments





Also read