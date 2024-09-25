Castleford Tigers Target PNG Star Judah Rimbu for Super League Move

Papua New Guinea rugby star Judah Rimbu is being eyed by Castleford Tigers, according to Rugby League Live. The Super League team has reportedly made an offer to the 22-year-old Kumuls international following his standout season.

Judah Rimbu [PNG Hunters Photo]

Rimbu, who primarily plays as a hooker, has made waves in the Queensland Cup, scoring 16 tries in 23 games for the PNG Hunters. His performance earned him the prestigious Petero Civoniceva Medal for Player of the Year. Rimbu’s prolific play also saw him finish as the third-highest try scorer in the competition, despite his position at hooker.

With 69 appearances in the Queensland Cup and three caps for Papua New Guinea, Rimbu has established himself as a top prospect. He represented his country in last year's Pacific Championships, rotating with Super League star Edwin Ipape from the Leigh Leopards. His stats further highlight his impact, finishing the season as the Queensland Cup's most prolific dummy-half runner and ranking fifth in both tackle breaks and tackles made.

Earlier this year, Rimbu was close to joining Hull FC, but the deal fell through. Now, Castleford has identified him as a potential replacement for Paul McShane, with the added advantage of his ability to cover in the halves if needed.

If the deal goes through, Rimbu would join Castleford as one of nine overseas players for next season, though reports suggest Nixon Putt and Elie El-Zakhem may depart during the off-season.

