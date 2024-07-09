SP PNG Hunters Duo Ila Alu & Clent Lama Out Due to Injuries

PNG Hunters' skipper Ila Alu and rookie centre Clent Lama are expected to miss the selection for this weekend after sustaining injuries in their recent away victory in Australia against Norths Devils. The team's head coach, Paul Aiton, confirmed this to the media on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, indicating that both players' absence would be felt keenly as the team prepares for their next match.

Paul Aiton, PNG Hunters Coach

Coach Aiton revealed that Alu initially failed his head injury assessment (HIA) and did not return to the field to complete the game. According to Aiton, Alu will observe an 11-day compulsory stand down as per the protocols. This precautionary measure is crucial to ensure the skipper's full recovery and readiness for future matches, though it means he will be unavailable for this weekend's selection.

In addition to Alu's injury, the South Pacific Brewery-sponsored side is set to lose Clent Lama due to an ankle injury. Lama's condition was assessed following the game, and it has been determined that he will also need time to recover, making him unavailable for the upcoming match. This double setback adds to the challenges the Hunters face as they aim to maintain their performance levels.

Despite these injuries being considered minor, Aiton is facing difficulties in assembling a fit team to host the Central Queensland Capras. The injuries within the camp have increased following the hard-fought victory over the top-placed Devils last Sunday. The team's depth and resilience will be tested as they prepare for their next challenge at Port Moresby's National Football Stadium.

To manage the situation, Aiton mentioned that the team had undertaken light training and drill moments this week. This approach is designed to monitor and assess player fitness and availability for Sunday’s clash. The coaching staff remains hopeful that the rest of the squad can step up and fill the gaps left by Alu and Lama, ensuring a competitive lineup for the important fixture ahead.

For more insights from Coach Aiton and to see the team’s preparations for this week and the remainder of the season, watch the attached video. The Hunters will need to draw on their collective strength and adaptability to overcome these injury setbacks and continue their quest for success in the league.

