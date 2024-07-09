Papua New Guinea's Attorney General Rebukes Australian Senator Over NRL Funding Critique

Papua New Guinea's Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Pila Niningi, has sharply criticized Australian Senator Pauline Hanson for her derogatory comments regarding Papua New Guinea. Hanson's criticism followed Australia's decision to allocate AUD 600 million from its budget to support a new NRL team in PNG.

In her remarks to the Australian Federal Senate, Senator Hanson questioned the substantial financial commitment, suggesting that it comes at the expense of Australian taxpayers. She also highlighted the nearly AUD 500 million provided annually to PNG in foreign aid.

In response, Attorney General Niningi urged Senator Hanson to reconsider her statements. "It seems she does not grasp the significance of rugby league or sports in general," Niningi remarked. He emphasized the NRL's role in fostering strong ties between Australia and PNG, describing the sport as a key element in their bilateral relationship.

Niningi also addressed Hanson's characterization of PNG as a corrupt country. "As Attorney General, I am not corrupt. If some individuals are engaged in corruption, it does not imply that everyone is corrupt," he said. "We hold a deep respect for Australia and value the support it provides. Our relationship with Australia remains robust and unwavering."

Hanson's critique also included a reminder of Australia’s extensive financial support to PNG, including AUD 2.56 billion in budget support loans since 2020. She questioned the necessity of a PNG-based NRL team, particularly given the current cost-of-living crisis in Australia.

"Our fans question the need for a PNG-based NRL team. Australians who are struggling with high living costs under Labor's policies have every right to be upset about this allocation of 600 million dollars," Hanson stated. She suggested that the funds could be better utilized for healthcare services in regional Queensland.

Hanson also called for a reevaluation of Australia’s aid to PNG, especially as the nation approaches its 50th Independence anniversary next year. She proposed that PNG might be ready to stand independently, without Australian assistance, while expressing concerns about PNG's governance and vulnerability to external influences.

"We need to focus on addressing the urgent needs of Australians rather than prioritizing funding for a foreign sports team," Hanson concluded.





