The SP PNG Hunters have announced their team to face the Central Queensland Capras in the Hostplus Cup round 18.

SP PNG Hunters Announce Team to Face Capras in Hostplus Cup Round 18

Ila Alu will be out due to a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) Category 1, resulting in a mandatory 11-day stand down by the QRL. Additionally, Clent Lama is sidelined with an ankle injury. As a result, Junior Rop will move to the lock position, and Robert Mathias will shift to the centres, with Junior Talin coming off the bench in Jumper #17.

Date: Sunday, 14 July 2024

Venue: National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, PNG

Match: Round 18 - SP PNG Hunters vs Central Queensland Capras

Team Lineup:

Sanny Wabo Brandon Nima Robert Mathias Alex Max Solo Wane Joshua Lau Jamie Mavoko Koso Bandi Judah Rimbu Anthony Worot Whallan Tau-Loi Benji Kot Junior Rop (C)

Interchange:

14. Finley Glare

15. Valentine Richard

16. Jordanpat

17. Junior Talin

18. Joshua Mire





Coach: Paul Aiton

Also read