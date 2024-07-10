SP PNG Hunters Announce Team to Face Capras in Hostplus Cup Round 18
The SP PNG Hunters have announced their team to face the Central Queensland Capras in the Hostplus Cup round 18.
Ila Alu will be out due to a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) Category 1, resulting in a mandatory 11-day stand down by the QRL. Additionally, Clent Lama is sidelined with an ankle injury. As a result, Junior Rop will move to the lock position, and Robert Mathias will shift to the centres, with Junior Talin coming off the bench in Jumper #17.
- Date: Sunday, 14 July 2024
- Venue: National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, PNG
- Match: Round 18 - SP PNG Hunters vs Central Queensland Capras
Team Lineup:
- Sanny Wabo
- Brandon Nima
- Robert Mathias
- Alex Max
- Solo Wane
- Joshua Lau
- Jamie Mavoko
- Koso Bandi
- Judah Rimbu
- Anthony Worot
- Whallan Tau-Loi
- Benji Kot
- Junior Rop (C)
Interchange:
14. Finley Glare
15. Valentine Richard
16. Jordanpat
17. Junior Talin
18. Joshua Mire
Coach: Paul Aiton
