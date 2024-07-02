NRI Report Highlights Challenges for Women Candidates in PNG National Elections

A recent report by the National Research Institute (NRI) sheds light on the formidable barriers faced by women candidates in Papua New Guinea's national elections. Titled "Challenges and prospects of women candidates in the National General Elections in Papua New Guinea," the report, authored by research officer Joesph Kaile, examines the historical trends of women winning parliamentary seats and explores avenues for reversing these trends.

According to Kaile, Papua New Guinean society remains predominantly male-dominated, a fact starkly reflected in the composition of Parliament where, since 1975, no more than three women have concurrently held seats. The report identifies several key challenges hindering women's electoral success:

Firstly, women candidates are burdened with performing marital duties while campaigning, severely limiting their time for political activities. Additionally, societal perceptions often favor men as natural leaders, discouraging potential women candidates from pursuing electoral campaigns. Moreover, instances of election-related violence targeting women candidates serve as tactics to intimidate and suppress their participation. Lastly, there are allegations of manipulation during ballot counting processes, disproportionately affecting women candidates.

Kaile proposes a series of recommendations to address these challenges:

Women candidates should challenge the belief that decision-making roles are exclusively for men. Early and thorough preparation for electoral campaigns is crucial for women candidates. The government should explore the possibility of introducing reserved seats for women in Parliament. Women candidates are encouraged to engage in innovative and effective fundraising strategies and to contest under established political party structures. Past and prospective women candidates should learn from past electoral experiences to leverage strengths and mitigate weaknesses. Political parties are urged to actively endorse and support women candidates to increase their chances of electoral success.

The NRI report underscores the need for concerted efforts from both governmental and societal stakeholders to enhance gender equality in Papua New Guinea's political landscape, aiming to empower women to play more significant roles in national governance.

