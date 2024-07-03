The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) has announced the vacancy of the PNG LNG Kumuls Head Coach position following Justin Holbrook’s decision to step down. PNGRFL Chief Executive Officer Mr. Stanley Hondina confirmed today that Holbrook notified the league of his unavailability to continue as head coach for the remainder of this year’s internationals.

Holbrook Resigns as PNG Kumuls Head Coach [NRL Photo]

Holbrook, who led the Kumuls to victory in the 2023 Pacific Bowl and currently serves as an Assistant Coach for the Sydney Roosters, announced his departure from the national men’s team in 2024. He cited new commitments as the reason for his decision.

“It is with mixed emotions that I have stepped down as Head Coach of the Kumuls. I thoroughly enjoyed coaching the team and winning the Pacific Bowl Championships last year in PNG. Witnessing the passion for rugby league from all the players, staff, and everyone in the country was unbelievable,” Holbrook stated.

Holbrook has accepted a role as the Australian Assistant Coach for the Pacific Championships under Mal Meninga. “Both series run at the same time, so unfortunately, I cannot continue as Kumuls Coach,” he explained.

Expressing his gratitude, Holbrook added, “I want to thank the PNGRFL for the opportunity to be Head Coach. It was an experience I loved. The PNG people were so welcoming to me. The love they have for their team and opposition teams shows how much Rugby League means to the people of PNG.”

Mr. Hondina remarked on Holbrook’s departure, saying, “We respect Coach Justin’s decision and are grateful for the time he served our national side in 2023, which saw the first invitational and international test series held on our home ground since COVID-19. We wish him well in his future endeavours and in his new role with the Australian Kangaroos.”

The PNGRFL will soon release a formal advertisement for the vacancy of the PNG LNG Head Coach role. Dates for the 2024 Prime Minister’s XIII and the Pacific Championships are yet to be announced.

