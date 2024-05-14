PNGFA Refers Lae Football Association President to OFC Disciplinary Committee Amidst Funds Accountability Dispute

The President of the Papua New Guinea Football Association (PNGFA), John Kapi Natto, has confirmed the referral of Roy Kamen, President of the Lae Football Association (LFA), to the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) disciplinary committee. This referral stems from an alleged breach of the association's statutes, specifically concerning the audit of funds from the Fifa Forward Funding 2.0 and 3.0.

Kapi Natto [Photo by PNGFA]

Kapi Natto stated that Kamen's actions failed to comply with PNGFA's internal procedures, particularly regarding concerns surrounding the audit of funds. Kamen had released a media statement calling for accountability of the received funds and urging investigations by OFC, Fifa, and the government.

Under PNGFA's governance statutes, any president or administrator of member associations (MA) is required to raise concerns through designated channels within the organization, rather than through media or social media platforms, Kapi Natto emphasized.

Kapi Natto further noted that Kamen's case would now be under the jurisdiction of the OFC ethics and disciplinary committee, where he would be required to defend his innocence.

In response, Kamen dismissed the referral as an attempt by PNGFA to stifle criticism against the organization. He characterized it as a diversion tactic aimed at silencing individuals who have been vocal about PNGFA's alleged misconduct.

Kapi Natto provided insights into PNGFA's financial operations, emphasizing the strict vetting processes mandated by Fifa for accountability. He cautioned Kamen to ensure the accuracy of his claims and urged him to consider the facts provided by Fifa regarding the allocation of funds.

The referral of Roy Kamen to the OFC disciplinary committee highlights ongoing tensions within the PNGFA and raises questions about governance and transparency within the organization. Stakeholders will be closely watching for developments that could impact the future of football administration in Papua New Guinea.

