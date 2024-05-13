New Zealand's NZ$18.9 Million Pledge Brings Hope to PNG's Fight Against Blindness

New Zealand has pledged NZ$18.9 million (about K43.4 million) to establish a new eye care training and service center in Papua New Guinea.

During his visit to the University of Papua New Guinea’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences, New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, announced the funding assistance. Acknowledging PNG's alarming rate of blindness, Peters emphasized the importance of the new facility in delivering essential eye services to patients and providing training for health professionals.

New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters [Photo by JT]

Health Secretary Dr. Osborne Liko echoed Peters' sentiments, noting PNG's status as one of the nations with the highest rates of blindness globally, particularly in the Pacific region. Dr. Liko emphasized the need for improved awareness and accessibility to eye health services, stating that the new center would address these challenges and provide better services for eye problems.

The establishment of the eye care center is a collaborative effort, with contributions also coming from the Fred Hollows Foundations of New Zealand and Australia, totaling NZ$13 million (K30.3 million). Dr. Liko commended New Zealand for its broader support for the health sector in PNG.

Chief Ophthalmologist Dr. Simon Melengas hailed the new center as a pivotal step towards raising the standard of eye healthcare services in PNG. Dr. Melengas highlighted its role as an education hub that will contribute to the development of a skilled workforce capable of delivering quality eye care services across all 22 provinces of PNG.

"This initiative aligns with the National Health Plan's goal to provide ophthalmologists, optometrists, and other eye health professionals throughout the country," Dr. Melengas explained. He added that the center would also serve as a research hub for eye health in PNG.

The commitment from New Zealand signifies a significant advancement in PNG's efforts to combat blindness, offering renewed hope for improved accessibility and quality of eye care services for its citizens.

