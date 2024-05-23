PNG Registrar Highlights Independence of MPs Ahead of No Confidence Vote

Emmanuel Pok, the Registrar of Political Parties in Papua New Guinea, has emphasized that anything can happen during a vote of no confidence (VONC) in Parliament. Despite official party affiliations, Members of Parliament (MPs) are free to vote independently, he noted.

Pok made these comments following the release of the list of MPs by political parties, dated April 30. The office of the registry updates this list at the start and end of each month.

"Despite three MPs resigning from State Enterprises Minister William Duma’s United Resources Party – Keith Iduhu (Hiri-Koiari), Maso Hewabi (Middle Fly), and William Hagahuno (Kundiawa-Gembogl) – they are still listed under the party," Pok said.

He also mentioned Deputy Opposition Leader James Nomane, who remains listed under the Pangu Party despite indications of a departure. "When an MP leaves a party, he has to write to the party and officially resign. The concerned party will then write to our office, stating that he is no longer a member. Only then can we update the list and remove them from the party listing," Pok explained.

Pok clarified that MPs retain the freedom to "vote according to their own conscience" during a VONC. "Due to the 2010 Supreme Court decision, MPs are free to vote independently during a vote of no confidence," he stated. "So anything can happen on the floor next week."

As Parliament prepares for its next session, this independence could significantly impact the outcome of any VONC, adding an element of unpredictability to the proceedings.





