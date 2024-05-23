PNG Petroleum Minister Reports Successful Meeting with Japanese Bank Delegation

Papua New Guinea Petroleum Minister Jimmy Maladina has reported a successful meeting with a delegation from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) in Port Moresby. The delegation requested the meeting with Maladina and Energy Department Secretary David Manau during their visit to the capital.

Maladina expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, noting that JBIC is willing to provide financial support for future petroleum projects in Papua New Guinea. He emphasized that this support would significantly contribute to the country's growth and Japan’s long-term energy and natural resource security.

The Minister also thanked JBIC for its previous financial support for the PNG LNG project and Telstra’s acquisition of Digicel Pacific operations. He confirmed that JBIC is prepared to finance the Papua LNG project as well.

The JBIC delegation's visit is part of ongoing discussions related to the PNG-Japan cooperation through the Papua LNG project.

