Papua New Guinea Foreign Affairs Minister Honourable Justin Tkatchenko has met with Singapore's new Prime Minister Honourable Lawrence Wong on Wednesday during the Third Singapore-Pacific High Level Visit. The official meeting took place at the State House in Singapore, where Minister Tkatchenko relayed a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Hon. James Marape on behalf of the Government and the people of Papua New Guinea (PNG).





Foreign Affairs Minister Tkatchenko Meets New Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong

Prime Minister Wong expressed his gratitude and requested that his message of greeting and appreciation be conveyed to Prime Minister Marape. “It was a great honour to meet for the first time the new Prime Minister of Singapore, Hon. Lawrence Wong. Hon. Wong has been a long-term MP and, through succession announced nearly two years ago, has now become Prime Minister,” Minister Tkatchenko said.





“Singapore has had political stability for over 20 years under former Prime Minister Hon. Lee Hsien Loong since 2004. Prime Minister Wong comes with a lot of experience and knowledge, having been groomed for this position and succession,” he added.





The meeting was attended by other Pacific Island leaders and Foreign Ministers, who also met the new Singaporean leader separately. Prime Minister Wong expressed his keen interest in an official meeting with Prime Minister Marape in the near future. “Singapore is very keen to work with us and to renew relations going forward between our two nations,” Minister Tkatchenko remarked.





Minister Tkatchenko noted that relations between Papua New Guinea and Singapore have lacked close and consistent consultations in recent years. However, there was a mutual consensus to pursue more partnerships in various programs and activities, which would be beneficial for both countries. “It was a very positive meeting, and we were able to have a very productive conversation. We look forward to closer working relations,” he stated.





Additionally, Minister Tkatchenko discussed with Prime Minister Wong the upcoming 50th Independence Anniversary of Papua New Guinea, which will be celebrated in 2025, and highlighted the progress PNG has made under the current Government led by Prime Minister Marape.

