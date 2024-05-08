New Housing Policy Rolled Out by Department of Personnel Management for Public Servants in PNG

The Papua New Guinea Department of Personnel Management (DPM) has introduced a fresh housing policy aimed at alleviating the housing woes faced by public servants nationwide. Nancy Levi, the Executive Manager overseeing Public Service Housing at DPM, shared details of this innovative initiative during a session with staff from the National Statistical Office (NSO) in Port Moresby.

Levi outlined three core elements of the housing policy crafted by the DPM: the public servant housing policy, district housing policy, and institutional housing governance framework. She stressed the urgent need for a sustainable financing mechanism to empower public servants to afford housing, presenting a novel "housing bucket" concept designed for effective housing resource management.

"In proposing this housing bucket or account, we're not reinventing the wheel but rather adopting proven practices from other parts of the world, such as Singapore and Kenya," Levi explained. "This concept aims to alleviate the financial burdens faced by public servants, facilitating their access to affordable housing provided by the government or enabling them to acquire homes on the open market."

John Igitoi, the National Statistician, commended the DPM for its proactive stance in addressing the housing challenges confronting government employees. He emphasized the pivotal role of suitable housing in enhancing staff productivity and ensuring the security and well-being of their families.

"Housing costs are prohibitively high for many public servants in PNG, leading many to reside in informal settlements. It's imperative that all government employees are adequately accommodated in institutional housing or have the means to purchase their own homes if feasible," Igitoi noted.

The rollout of this housing policy marks a significant stride forward in tackling a longstanding issue among public servants in Papua New Guinea. With the DPM's commitment to implementing these initiatives, there is optimism for tangible improvements in housing accessibility and affordability for government workers, fostering their welfare and enhancing productivity.





