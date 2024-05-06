BULOLO MP Sam Basil Jr expressed profound concerns regarding the conspicuous absence of ministries and agencies in addressing crucial national matters. Basil emphasized the necessity for concerned entities, including the mining sector, attorney-general and justice, commerce and industry, state solicitor, First Legislative Counsel, and even the chief secretary, to step forward and confront issues of paramount importance to the nation.

BULOLO MP Sam Basil Jr Demands Accountability Amid PNG Government Silence on Crucial National Matters [Photo by Sam Basil Jr/linkedin]

Drawing attention to Finance Minister Rainbo Paita's proposal for broader stakeholder engagement concerning the proposed gold refinery project and its accompanying bill, Basil stressed the significance of acknowledging and respecting the concerns raised by communities, MPs, and industry stakeholders. He urged the government to prioritize inclusive consultation processes.

Of particular concern to Basil was the perceived lack of transparency and communication from the Ministry of Mining and its associated agencies. He noted that their silence had generated more questions than answers regarding the proposed bill. Basil speculated on the reasons behind this silence, suggesting that it may stem from confusion or ignorance regarding the bill's origins and drafting process.

While acknowledging the government's commitment to "taking back PNG," Basil highlighted the absence of amendments to the Mining Act aimed at enhancing production levies, royalties, and refinery ownership to ensure equitable benefits for citizens, landowners, and the government. He expressed bewilderment at the Ministry of Mining's decision to introduce a bill exceeding 500 pages, surpassing the length of both the Constitution and the Mining Act.

Basil underscored the importance of prioritizing amendments to existing legislation over ambitious endeavors like establishing a PNG-owned refinery. He called upon ministers responsible for mining, justice, and commerce to elucidate why the government had not pursued amendments that could yield greater benefits for stakeholders.

In light of Basil's remarks, stakeholders await a response from relevant ministries and agencies regarding the issues raised, signaling a growing demand for transparency and accountability within the government's decision-making processes.





Next :