Pope Francis' Visit to Papua New Guinea Postponed to September

The eagerly awaited visit of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, to Papua New Guinea (PNG) has been rescheduled to September of this year, as announced by Cardinal Sir John Ribat, Archbishop of Port Moresby. Originally planned for August, the visit has been deferred due to unforeseen circumstances.

Cardinal Sir John revealed that the Pope's visit, initially slated for three days from August 23rd to 25th, will now take place from September 6th to 9th, 2024.

Prime Minister James Marape has extended invitations to Pacific Islands leaders who wish to meet His Holiness during his visit in September. This invitation was reiterated by Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko during the 2024 MSG Budget Foreign Ministers Meeting held on March 28th, 2024, in Port Vila.

Tkatchenko emphasized the significance of Pope Francis' visit to PNG, marking his first-ever visit to the Pacific region and underlining the Vatican's recognition of the region's importance. He stressed that the invitation reflects the government's commitment to engaging with Pacific Island countries and fostering closer relationships.

The minister highlighted that hosting this momentous visit and inviting Pacific Island leaders demonstrates PNG's dedication to promoting unity and cooperation within the region. Tkatchenko further noted that the visit presents an opportunity for diplomatic discussions, cultural exchanges, and potentially strengthening trade partnerships.

Prime Minister Marape has identified the Pacific region as a priority area for PNG's foreign policy agenda, acknowledging the shared challenges and opportunities faced by the island nations.

While specific details of the visit have yet to be disclosed, it is anticipated to be a historic event leaving a lasting impact on PNG and the Pacific Island countries. The formal invitations, once dispatched, will provide further clarity on the visit's details and schedule.

