Police Rescue Murder Suspect from Angry Mob in Port Moresby

A dramatic turn of events unfolded in Port Moresby yesterday as police intervened to rescue a murder suspect from a vengeful mob. The suspect, a 22-year-old man from Goilala, Central Province, is accused of stabbing a 45-year-old man, also from Goilala.

According to Assistant Commissioner Peter Guinness, Divisional Commander Northern and interim Commander for NCD/Central, the victim succumbed to his injuries at Port Moresby General Hospital. Meanwhile, the enraged relatives of the deceased took the suspect captive in the Ivani settlement at 6 Mile, threatening to harm or kill him.

Police were alerted to the situation and officers from Sierra Quebec 10 unit responded swiftly. A tense standoff ensued for over 30 minutes as the officers negotiated with the agitated settlers.

"It was a tense situation," acknowledged ACP Guinness. "The settlers were understandably upset and refused to hand over the suspect until they received news about the victim's condition. However, I am proud of the restraint and de-escalation tactics employed by our officers."

The officers' efforts proved successful, and the suspect was apprehended without further incident. ACP Guinness commended his team for preventing potential violence and ensuring the suspect faces justice through the legal system.

