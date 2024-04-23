Solomon Islands finds itself in a state of anticipation as opposition parties surge ahead of incumbent Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare's OUR party in the election race, with the prospect of independent candidates holding the key to forming the next government.

The recently concluded national election, the first since Sogavare's controversial security pact with China in 2022, has garnered significant attention from global players such as China, the United States, and neighboring Australia due to its potential implications for regional security.

Reports indicate that Anthony Veke, Sogavare's police minister, lost his seat to the Solomon Islands Democratic Party (SIDP), marking a significant setback for the incumbent government.

Political Crossroads: Solomon Islands Election Outcome Hangs in the Balance[Photo credit Studiohomegrown Productions/fb]

As counting progresses, the CARE coalition, led by Matthew Wale's SIDP along with U4C and former Prime Minister Rick Hou's Democratic Alliance Party, holds a narrow lead with 13 seats, edging past Sogavare's OUR party with 12 seats in the 50-seat parliament. Additionally, two independent candidates are reported to have aligned with the CARE coalition, potentially bolstering its numbers to 16 seats.

Meanwhile, Peter Kenilorea Jr.'s United Party, advocating for the scrapping of the China security pact, secured seven seats, adding further complexity to the political landscape.

With independents and micro parties holding 16 seats, both major parties are actively seeking their support to secure the required 26 seats for government formation.

The security situation during the election period has prompted assistance from regional partners, including police and defense forces from Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and Fiji, to ensure a smooth electoral process.

In response to concerns raised about the integrity of the election counting process, Mostyn Mangau, Commissioner of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, emphasized the force's neutrality, reassuring the public of its commitment to impartial law enforcement.

As Solomon Islands awaits the final election outcome, the political uncertainty underscores the significance of this electoral cycle and its potential ramifications for the country's future direction and regional dynamics.

