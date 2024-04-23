Albanese Affirms PNG-Australia Alliance Amidst China's Regional Ambitions

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the significance of bolstered relations between Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Australia, asserting its pivotal role in fostering stability in the Pacific region while invoking the historical context of World War II struggles as a counter to China's expanding influence.

Arriving in Port Moresby ahead of a week of Anzac Day commemorations, Albanese outlined Australia's commitment to aiding PNG's development. This includes assistance in constructing new defense barracks, upgrading key ports, and establishing the country's first two solar farms. Moreover, cross-border labor agreements and humanitarian assistance initiatives will continue to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Speaking at PNG's parliament, Albanese stressed the importance of Pacific nations being "free to pursue their own destiny and secure their own future," echoing sentiments of sovereignty and independence.

Albanese's visit, part of a significant diplomatic effort with Australia's northern neighbor, follows criticisms from China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi regarding regional influence dynamics. Wang's remarks came amid China's ongoing engagements with PNG, including trade deals and offers of assistance in various sectors.

As part of their itinerary, Albanese and PNG Prime Minister James Marape will walk part of the Kokoda Track, retracing the path of Australian forces during World War II. The Kokoda campaign holds historical significance in Australian folklore, symbolizing resilience and sacrifice.

During a commemorative dinner hosted by Marape, Albanese emphasized the enduring partnership between PNG and Australia, rooted in shared history and mutual interests in prosperity and security.

While China continues to deepen its engagement with PNG, Albanese's visit underscores Australia's ongoing commitment to the region, particularly in defense cooperation, infrastructure development, and renewable energy initiatives.

Albanese's diplomatic efforts build upon past engagements, including his address to the PNG parliament in 2023, signaling the importance of ongoing dialogue and collaboration between the two nations.

With PNG proclaiming independence from Australia in 1975, bilateral ties remain strong, with significant trade relations and Australian aid contributing to PNG's development.

As Albanese continues his visit, Foreign Minister Penny Wong assumes the role of acting prime minister, underscoring the significance of the diplomatic mission and Australia's commitment to regional stability. Defense Minister Richard Marles commemorates Anzac Day at Gallipoli, further affirming Australia's enduring ties to its wartime history.





