PNG Police Minister Tsiamalili Slams Opposition's Politicization of Police Commissioner Appointment

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea - Minister for Police, Peter Tsiamalili Jr., strongly condemned recent attempts by the Opposition to politicize the appointment of the Police Commissioner.

In a statement issued yesterday, Tsiamalili criticized the actions of the Opposition Police spokesperson and an unnamed "disgraced police officer" for allegedly using legal processes to further a political agenda. He accused them of undermining "procedural fairness and the stability of the nation."

The Minister further denounced the Post-Courier newspaper for allegedly publishing "misleading headlines" that erode public trust. He urged for "balanced reporting and fair coverage" on the court case surrounding the appointment.

Tsiamalili labelled the legal challenge as "an abuse of court processes" and an attempt to politicize legal proceedings. He questioned the validity of the plaintiff's claims, citing a history of misconduct and "attempts to exploit serious investigations for personal gain."

Referencing previous court dismissals due to fabricated evidence, the Minister expressed confidence that the National Court will uphold legal integrity and expose any manipulation of the justice system for political gain.

The statement concluded with a call for responsible journalism and adherence to factual reporting, particularly on sensitive legal matters that impact public confidence in institutions.





